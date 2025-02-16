Akshay Kumar sets sportsmanship goals, lauds Sachin Tendulkar-endorsed Majhi Mumbai’s ISPL season win

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's team in the latest season of the Indian Street Premier League may have lost but it doesn't deter the actor from exhibiting his sportsmanship.

The actor took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a picture with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He lauded the Majhi Mumbai franchise, endorsed by Sachin, on winning the season this time. The team is owned by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He wrote in the caption, "Catches win matches-Masterclass from the Master Blaster! Congratulations to Sachin, Mr. Bachchan, and the entire Majhi Mumbai team on their victory. To my Srinagar Veers, immense pride in the fight we put up-our day will come".

Majhi Mumbai clinched the title after beating Srinagar Ke Veer, owned by Akshay Kumar, by three wickets in a nail-biting clash as the curtains drew on an electrifying second season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The match was held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in the Thane area of Mumbai on Saturday.

Majhi Mumbai won the toss and opted to field, following which Big B and Akshay Kumar played a fun Tip-Toe to choose the dugout, as Sachin Tendulkar assumed the umpire's role. Big B also participated in the Majhi Mumbai team huddle, while Akshay was seen motivating his players in the Srinagar dugout.

Srinagar Ke Veer’s opening pair of Sagar Ali and Akash Tarekar, established the highest first-wicket partnership of 108 runs before losing five wickets in a span of 12 runs to eventually post 120 runs for 5 wickets making it the highest total in the ISPL final.

In response, Majhi Mumbai got off to a perfect start, scoring 25 runs off the power play before losing quick wickets in succession as they managed to score 64 runs for 6 wickets. Their skipper slammed an unbeaten 22 runs off 9 balls powered by three sixes.

