Akshay Dev Bindra talks about sustaining hairline fracture on sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Television actor Akshay Dev Bindra has opened up about sustaining a hairline fracture while shooting an intense sequence on the sets of his show “Kumkum Bhagya.”

Bindra, who played the role of Raunak in the show, showcased his unwavering commitment to his craft as he continued to shoot for the show despite sustaining a hairline fracture. Speaking about the injury, the actor said, “The sequence was dramatic because I had to get into a proper physical battle. The team had made sure that all the safety measures were in place, but unfortunately I happened to injure my right little finger. It is a hairline fracture; however, initially, I had just felt some pain. In the heat of the moment, I didn’t realize that it would be a fracture, but as soon as the pain started intensifying, I realised it wasn’t something normal.”

He added, “The doctors confirmed that it was a fracture, but that hasn’t stopped me from shooting. The show must go on, right? The cast and crew have been incredibly supportive, taking great care of me while ensuring that I get the necessary rest and medication. I am truly grateful for their concern and best wishes. Knowing that so many people care for me keeps me motivated and makes this journey even more special.”

During the filming of an intense fight sequence at a club, where Raunak steps in to protect Prarthana (played by Pranali Rathod), Akshay injured his right little finger. Despite all the safety measures in place, an unfortunate accident resulted in a hairline fracture.

“Kumkum Bhagya,” produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. It premiered on 15 April 2014 on Zee TV and digitally streams on ZEE5. Pranali Rathod, known for playing Akshara in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” and Akshay Bindra have recently joined the family drama as the new leads.

