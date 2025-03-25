Why Sunny Deol calls Aamir Khan Productions' ‘Lahore 1947’ a ‘big film’ of his career

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Sunny Deol recently opened up about his upcoming project, "Lahore 1947," expressing his excitement for his role in the much-anticipated film.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his next film, “Jaat,” the actor described the Aamir Khan-backed project as a “big film,” emphasizing its grand scale and powerful narrative. Sunny stated, “I was hoping to do big films, and it’s happening now. Lahore 1947 is coming this year.”

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, “Lahore 1947” is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The movie brings together Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan collaborating for the first time. For Lahore 1947, Aamir takes on the role of producer, while Rajkumar Santoshi, known for his masterful storytelling, is directing the period drama. The film, set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ali Fazal in key roles.

This project will mark Zinta’s much-anticipated return to the screen after a 7-year break.

‘Lahore 1947’ had been shot over a single 70-day schedule. A source close to the production had earlier revealed, “The shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’ has concluded after an intensive 70-day schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It's been a superb experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his next actioner, “Jaat,” which also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film will release in theatres on April 10.

Speaking about the movie, Sunny, who plays the titular role of Jaat, said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.”

