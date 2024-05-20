Akshay among early Bollywood voters, says he cast his vote for development

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Akshay Kumar was among those Bollywood stars who cast their votes early in Mumbai on Monday morning.

It was the first time that he had voted after obtaining his Indian citizenship and he said he was delighted about it.

Speaking to media persons outside the polling booth, Akshay said, without naming names, that he had voted for 'Viksit Bharat'.

"I want India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping this in mind," he said, adding that people should come out to vote for what they regard to be right. The Bollywood star was confident that people would come out and vote in large numbers.

"Look at the polling station where I voted," he said.

"It is early in the morning, yet I could see at least 500 people already lined up to cast their votes."

When a media person complimenting for waiting for his turn patiently in the queue, he shot back good-humouredly: "Toh main kay line todhta?"

