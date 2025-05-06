Akhilesh has impaired memory: Jaiveer Singh on SP chief's demand for all-party meet instead of mock drills

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has diminished memory after the latter suggested that instead of conducting mock drills, the Union government should hold an all-party meet.

Akhilesh's remark came after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a directive to conduct a full-scale defence mock drill amid escalating tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Talking to media persons, Minister Singh said an all-party meeting was conducted after the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and SP's representative attended it.

He reminded Akhilesh that SP was represented by Ram Gopal Yadav in the all-party meeting, who extended support to the government in every step.

Slamming the SP chief for his remark that if the defence corridor had been built, India would not have to import weapons, Jaiveer Singh said India has become "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) to a great extent, and is in a position to export weapons to other countries.

On Akhilesh's remark about how the BJP knows that a war will begin between India and Pakistan, the Minister said: Everybody knows who is the master of terror. Doesn't Akhilesh know? But he makes such deliberate statements to break the morale of the government and the Army.

The Minister made the remark after reviewing the work for Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Memorial and Cultural Centre.

The cultural centre is expected to be completed by October and will be inaugurated on the 'Mahaparnirvan Diwas' of Baba Saheb on December 6, the minister shared.

Slamming SP for being "anti-Dalit", Jaiveer Singh said, "If you turn down the pages of history, you will get to know how the previous SP governments have been crushing the weak, oppressed and Dalit sections of the society."

He also pointed out that the Modi government developed the "Panchteerth" in remembrance of Dr Amedbkar.

