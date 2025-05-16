Akanksha Sharma shot for ‘Dholida Dhol Nagada’ in 45 degree celsius sans air-conditioner

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood is often equated solely with glamour but, there are days, when the artistes, more so the actors brave a gruelling day to do justice to their part.

Debutante actress Akanksha Sharma has been highly appreciated for her garba moves in the song ‘Dholida Dhol Nagada’ from the upcoming film 'Kesari Veer'. However, it was not a cakewalk for the actress and the dance unit as they shot in the bone melting heat of 45 degree celsius with the support of an air-conditioner.

Talking about her preparation behind the making of the song, Akanksha said, "We shot the entire song in nearly 45-degree temperature, and there was absolutely no air conditioning. Imagine 200 to 300 people packed in a single hall, all dancing, all sweating, it was intense. The heat was almost unbearable, and we were all pushing through it. What made it even more challenging was that we had just two days of rehearsal before the final shoot. Despite the tough conditions, everyone gave it their all, and I’m really happy of how the song turned out”.

Akanksha's grace, elegance, and dance moves have taken everyone by surprise and the talented actress has captivated the audiences with her mesmerizing dance performance.

In ‘Dholida Dhol Nagada’, Akanksha's movements and vibrant energy have been stealing hearts. Her dedication and passion for dance shine through every step, making this song an unforgettable highlight of the film.

In addition to ‘Kesari Veer’, Akanksha Sharma will be seen in ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, co-starring Aman Indra Kumar and directed by Milap Zaveri. She is also set to star in an untitled action-comedy, also helmed by Zaveri. With such exciting projects on the horizon, Akanksha continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

