Akanksha Puri reveals how playing a wrestler in ‘Hasratein 2’ was an emotionally liberating experience

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Puri has opened up about her transformative role in ‘Hasratein 2,’ revealing that portraying a wrestler in the series was an emotionally liberating experience.

The role, she said, allowed her to tap into a powerful mindset and break away from previously played characters. Speaking about her character, Akanksha shared, “Playing a wrestler is not just physically demanding but emotionally liberating. I relate to the fire and discipline of my character; she fights not just in the ring but for her place in the world. That’s something I’ve done in real life too, in my own way. I started heavy weight training before the shoot to look bigger and more muscular for this role, and I’ve done my own stunts. I didn’t use a body double. It was important for me to be fully authentic in every frame.”

In “Hasratein 2,” Puri portrays a small-town girl who defies societal norms to emerge as a wrestling champion—a journey that resonates with the real-life obstacles she has overcome in the entertainment industry.

“Hasratein 2,” which also stars Sanam Johar and Dolly Chawla, is streaming on Hungama OTT.

Speaking of Akanksha, she was last seen in the show “Dons and Darlings.” In the thriller, she played Naaz, the daughter of a powerful Don. Talking about her role, she had earlier shared, “Naaz is very different from me, and that’s what made the role exciting. As an artist, I was fortunate to explore so many shades within one character. Naaz is a daughter, a wife, a lover, and part of the most powerful family. Yet, all she craves is love. I believe many people will resonate with her struggles and emotions.”

“Dons and Darlings” also starred 'Naagin' fame actor Manish Khanna and 'Beyhadh' actor Imran Khan in the lead roles. The thriller was released on Altt on December 27, 2024.

