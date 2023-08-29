AJP lodges FIR against singer Zubeen Garg for derogatory remarks against party

Guwahati, Aug 29 (IANS) A day after noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg took a jibe at former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a police complaint was filed against him in Morigaon district on Tuesday.

The district unit of AJP filed a case in the Morigaon Sadar police station seeking action against the singer.

Garg had said that AJP has no ground support in Assam and it has become a more or less ‘fotua’ (nonsensical) party.

“After participating in the anti-CAA protest with me, they floated a political party,” the singer remarked.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the President of AJP, said in response, “It is unclear why he made such an inappropriate comment against our party when he was the one who asked us to form a new political outfit during the anti-CAA protests in Guwahati.”

“Zubeen Garg had contacted me at around 3 a.m. after we launched the AJP party to encourage me and tell me that I am capable of leadership,” Gogoi said.

Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) is a political party in Assam. It was formed in September 2020 with former AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi as its founding-president.

