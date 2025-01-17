Ajith begins preparations for the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Portugal

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar, whose car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing did the country proud by finishing third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, has now begun preparations for the next challenge, the first round of the Porsche Sprint challenge Southern European series 2025.

On Friday, the actor’s racing team Ajith Kumar Racing disclosed that the actor had headed to Portugal to meet his driving coach Mathieu Detry at the Portimao Racing circuit for the first round of the Porsche Sprint challenge Southern European series 2025.

Posting pictures of Ajith meeting his coach, Ajith’s team said, “AK with Endurance race Team mate n Driving Coach Mathieu Detry at Portimao racing circuit, Portugal for the first round of the Porsche Sprint challenge Southern European series 2025. Mathieu has taken on the role as Ak's Racing instructor and driving coach.”

It may be recalled that Ajith, during the 24 H Dubai 2025 had said that he would not be signing any films until the racing season was on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commenced.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team participated in the intensely contested 991 class of the 24H Dubai 2025 and emerged victorious. Ajith's other teammates are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

While Ajith is busy racing, two of his films that have been completed are now scheduled for release. While his film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ with director Magizh Thirumeni is scheduled for a February 6 release, his other film with director Adhik Ravichandran, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, will hit screens on April 10, 2025.

