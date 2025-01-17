Gardner’s maiden ODI ton helps Australia get closer to retaining Women’s Ashes with 86-run win

Hobart, Jan 17 (IANS) Ashleigh Gardner slammed her first ODI century for Australia as the hosts defeated England by 86 runs to complete a clean sweep of the ODI leg of the Women’s Ashes and get closer to retaining the trophy.

Australia were in trouble at 59/4, before Ashleigh turned the tide by hitting a run-a-ball 102, her first-ever century in international cricket. She was well-supported by Beth Mooney (50), Tahlia McGrath (55) and Georgia Wareham (38 off 12 balls), as Australia posted 308/8.

Ashleigh followed up the brilliant batting performance with a stunning catch in the field - taking a one-handed catch above her head before lobbing the ball in the air and completing the catch while diving to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone.

In reply, Tammy Beaumont (54) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (61) led England’s charge, but in a bid to up the ante, the visitors’ chase fell apart and they were bowled out for 222 in 42.2 overs. Leg-spinner Alana King took 5-46, while Megan Schutt (3-57) and Georgia Wareham (2-27) supported her well.

Electing to bat first, Australia were in tatters as England dismissed Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Healy to leave the hosts’ at 46/3. With Annabel Sutherland’s dismissal leaving Australia at 59/4, Ashleigh walked in to stage a rescue act.

After making a solid 42 not out in the first game, Ashleigh lived up to the hype once again, crafting a fightback alongside Beth with clean and aggressive shot-making. The pair steered Australia to 115/4 at the mid-way mark, with Beth becoming the fifth Australia women’s batter to reach 6,000 international runs.

Though Beth was removed for 50 off 64 balls, her departure didn't slow down Ashleigh. A flurry of fours took Ashleigh to her first hundred and eventually fell for 102, while Georgia put the finishing touches to be unbeaten on 38 off 12 balls, as Australia crossed 300-run mark.

In reply, Megan struck two early blows to make inroads into England's top order, but Tammy and Nat rebuild the innings patiently to take the visitors’ to 118/2 at the 24-over mark. But Georgia took them out to leave England in trouble. Despite Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge sharing a 49-run stand, Alana cleaned up England's lower order to finish with 5-46.

Both teams will now move to the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, for the first of three T20Is. Australia, now at 6-0, just need to win one more game in the rest of the Women’s Ashes and get crucial two points to retain the trophy.

Brief Scores: Australia 308/8 (Ashleigh Gardner 102, Tahlia McGrath 55; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-51, Charlie Dean 2-53) beat England 222 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 61, Tammy Beaumont 54; Alana King 5-46, Megan Schutt 3-57) by 86 runs

