Ajay Devgn recalls how Manoj Kumar shaped his father's career by giving him his first break

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn has opened up about the pivotal role Manoj Kumar played in shaping his father, Veeru Devgn's career.

Recalling the moment with fondness, Ajay shared how Manoj Kumar gave his father his first break as an action director in the iconic film “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,” marking a significant milestone in Veeru Devgn's successful career in the film industry. The 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram handle to pay his heartfelt tribute to the legendary filmmaker and actor. Sharing his photo from one of his films, Devgn captioned it, “Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history.”

He added, “Manoj ji’s films - Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Kranti—they weren’t just films…they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched. As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me. Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal. Om Shanti. - Ajay Devgn.”

Tributes poured in from numerous celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and many others, honoring the legacy of the late Manoj Kumar.

Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor-director, passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21 after his health deteriorated significantly.

In a statement, Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.”

