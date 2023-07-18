Ajay Bhupati says his directorial 'Mangalavaar' is a village-based action-thriller set in 1990s

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Director Ajay Bhupati, who is known for his 2018 Tamil superhit film 'RX 100', is coming up with a new film 'Mangalavaaram'. The director described the film as a village-based action-thriller set against the backdrop of the 1990s and has promised that the film sticks to the nativity.

The film stars Payal Rajput, Shravan Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Nandita Swetha, Ajay Ghosh and Laxman playing the pivotal roles in the film.

Talking about the film, Ajay Bhupati said, "Our 'Mangalavaar' is a village-based rare action-thriller set in 90's backdrop. It sticks to our nativity with raw, rustic visuals and emotions. There are 30 characters in the story and every character has got a certain place in the larger scheme of the film."

Ajay has worked with 'Satya' director Ram Gopal Verma as an executive director in the film 'Vangaveeti', as chief co-director in the film 'Killing Veerappan' and as associate director in films like 'Attack' and 'Veera'.

He has worked as associate director in the films 'Doosukeltha' with writer-director Veeru Potla. 'Kantara' fame Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring music for this film making the background score is going to be a major highlight of the film. Leaving no stone unturned in standards, the team successfully wrapped up the 99 days of shoot on June 12, and the film is now into the post production.

The teaser of the film was unveiled recently. The raw and intense clips in the teaser send chills down the spine and the background score by Ajaneesh Loknath has added an eerie soul to it. Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma M are backing this project under Mudra Media Works & A Creative Works. Believing in the potential of content, the makers are aiming for a Pan Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

