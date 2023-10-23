Air quality in Delhi continues to be 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) For the second straight day, the air quality in the national capital continued be "very poor" with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 309 on Monday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In Dhirpur, the AQI plunged into a "severe" category at 348.

Notably, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

In Pusa, it 306 falling under "very poor"category.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 304 coming under the "very poor" category and the PM 10 stood at 177 under the moderate category.

Besides, the PM 2.5 was at 313, "very poor" category at IIT Delhi station, while the PM 10 reached 175, in the "moderate" category.

Mathura Road was under "moderate" category with PM 2.5 at 200 with PM 10 concentration at 180.

According to SAFAR, the air quality of the city is likely to deteriorate further under "very poor" category with PM 2.5 reaching 320 and the PM 10 concentration at 200 "under poor" category on Monday.

The air quality at Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 317 and the PM 10 concentration at 322 both under the "very poor" category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 293, under "poor" category and the PM 10 concentration at 171 under "moderate" category.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.