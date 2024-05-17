Air India flight dodges tug tractor collision at Pune airport, passengers safe

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) An Air India flight, with 180 passengers onboard for Delhi, narrowly avoided a collision with a tug tractor as it was taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport, an airline official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Pune airport.

The plane sustained damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear following the encounter with the tug tractor. However, despite the incident and resulting damage, all passengers and crew members aboard were reported as safe.

Air India spokesperson said, "There was an incident related to one of our aircraft, which was to operate Pune to Delhi, at the time of its pushback. The aircraft was held back for checks, all passengers were offloaded safely and the flight was cancelled."

"Passengers were eventually refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were flown to Delhi by other carriers. An investigation into the incident has already been initiated," said Air India spokesperson.

However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to respond to the incident.

In March, an IndiGo aircraft narrowly avoided a collision with a Chennai-bound Air India Express plane, sending shivers down the spines of 169 passengers aboard the Air India Express flight.

According to reports, the IndiGo aircraft was awaiting clearance to enter the runway when it inadvertently brushed the wingtip of the Air India Express plane.

