Air India flight delayed at Udaipur airport after reported issue with passenger's power bank

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Udaipur was delayed on Monday after passengers raised some issue, an airline official said.

Flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi after the whole flight was thoroughly checked, said the official.

“There was nothing wrong and the flight had landed safely at Delhi airport,” the official added.

However, while the exact sequence of the development is yet to be ascertained, reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger while charging it inside the flight.

