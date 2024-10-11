Air India Express flight lands safely after technical snag; probe ordered (2nd Ld)

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) An Air India Express flight to Sharjah that took off from Tamil Nadu's Tirchy International Airport at 5.40 p.m. landed back safely after developing a technical snag, an official said on Friday.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, while expressing relief over the safe landing, said that the DGCA has been ordered to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to find out the exact cause behind the episode.

Shortly after takeoff, the flight encountered a technical issue and had to circle above the airport for more than two and a half hours before landing to reduce the aircraft's weight by burning off the fuel.

Airport officials told IANS that ambulances and firefighters were kept ready at the airport for the emergency landing of the flight.

Airport Director Gopalakrishnan said that 20 ambulances and 18 fire engines were placed at the airport for an emergency landing. He also said that all emergency landing protocols have been activated.

According to sources, there was a technical malfunction onboard an Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah with 141 passengers on board.

The flight, which took off at 5.40 p.m., faced hydraulic issues shortly after takeoff, causing the plane's landing gear to malfunction and preventing the wheels from retracting.

The pilot declared an emergency and initiated safety protocols, which included circling the Trichy airspace for over an hour to reduce the aircraft's fuel weight, a necessary step for a safe emergency landing.

All 141 passengers are reported to be safe.

Tirchy District Collector told media persons that the ambulances and fire tenders were kept ready as a standby and that the administration is ready for any emergency situation.

"Following the hydraulic failure reported on Air India Express flight AXB 613, operating from Trichy to Sharjah with 141 people on board, we are relieved that the aircraft has landed safely at Trichy Airport. The crew followed all safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of every passenger during the emergency," Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement.

The Minister said that the airport and emergency teams responded swiftly and effectively after a full emergency was declared at 6.05 p.m.

"We commend their quick coordination in preparing for the aircraft's landing, which was successfully carried out at 8.15 p.m. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue. In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey," the statement read.

The Civil Aviation Minister also said that "passenger safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with all airlines and aviation authorities to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort in our skies".

Meanwhile, the Air India Express in a statement said: "No emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing. The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests.

"We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations," it added.

