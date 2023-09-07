Air India enters interline partnership with Bangkok Airways

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Air India has entered an interline partnership with Bangkok Airways, which will enable travellers to take convenient connections via Air India’s Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore gateways to and from 10 destinations in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia on Bangkok Airways’ route network.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the accord between the two airlines encompasses the adoption of Inter Airline Through Check-In (IATCI), that grants travellers the convenience of obtaining their boarding passes at their initial point of departure for all segments of their journey using a single ticket.

“Furthermore, passengers can also avail themselves of the hassle-free service of having their luggage checked through to their ultimate destinations.

"Air India guests taking connecting flights on Bangkok Airways will also receive complimentary access to Bangkok Airways’ Boutique Lounges and Courtesy Corners at available airports, regardless of the cabin class they fly,” the spokesperson said.

“Air India and Bangkok Airways have also entered a Special Prorate Agreement, which allows both carriers to file ‘through fares’ on routes covering each other’s networks."

The spokesperson went on to say that travellers "can connect in Thailand through Bangkok Airways: Chiang Mai, Lampang, Sukhothai, Trat, Koh Samui, Phuket, and Krabi" and "outside Thailand, they can connect to Luang Prabang in Laos; and Phnom Penh, Siem Reap in Cambodia".

“In addition to the Bangkok gateway, Air India guests can also choose to fly to Koh Samui via Singapore and Hong Kong,” the spokesperson added.

