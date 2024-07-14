AIMPLB to challenge Uttarakhand's UCC law in court

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that it will challenge Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law in court.

Reacting strongly, AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui said, "The UCC is not acceptable to us under any circumstances and we will challenge this law in court."

Speaking to IANS, Faruqui said that the UCC is not a part of the Constitution, "so we do not accept it". "The Constitution gives us complete freedom to follow our religion. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others can follow their religion," he added.

He said, "We got the personal law from the Constitution. We do not want any kind of interference in the instructions provided by the Holy Quran. We will challenge the (UCC) law made against it (the personal law).

On the Supreme Court's ruling, allowing alimony to Muslim women after divorce, Farooqui said that the issue was discussed during the AIMPLB's Working Committee meeting on Sunday. "We are exploring all possible measures...," he added.

AIMPLB spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas also spoke to IANS on the UCC issue. He said, "India is a country of diversity, so if everyone will be made equal, it would trigger unrest. We do not have the same laws under the IPC and the CrPC, there is no equality in the Constitution as well, there are exceptions there too. We will challenge the UCC."

On the alimony issue, Ilyas said that the Supreme Court's decision clashes with Islamic law (Sharia). "This decision will create more trouble for women," he said, arguing that if a man has to pay maintenance for the whole life even after divorce, "then he will not give divorce, and the woman will have to suffer throughout her life because of the bitterness that will come in the relationship".

He further said that the legal committee of the AIMPLB will explore measures to get the alimony verdict overturned.

