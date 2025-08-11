Ailing Tripura Assembly Speaker shifted to Bengaluru for treatment

Agartala, Aug 11 (IANS) Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who underwent an emergency surgery at a private hospital here after he suffered an internal brain haemorrhage on August 8, was taken to Bengaluru for better medical treatment on Monday, his family and doctors said.

An official said that on the initiative of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, two doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, came here on Sunday, and they examined Sen’s health condition and treatment protocols first conducted at the Tripura Medical College and then at a private hospital.

“The AIIMS doctor team methodically examined Sen and reviewed his illness condition with the team of doctors who had been conducting medical treatment since his illness. The AIIMS doctor team confirmed that the initial management and timely brain decompression surgery had been appropriate,” the private hospital here said in a medical bulletin.

The Assembly Speaker’s son, Arijit Sen, who is also a doctor, said that his father’s condition is stable with all vital organs functioning normally after the brain surgery.

“We have decided to shift him to a Bangalore-based hospital for further medical treatment,” he told the media.

Arijit Sen thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha and other doctors for properly managing the initial treatment of his 72-year-old father.

The Speaker suffered a brain haemorrhage at Agartala railway station on August 8 when he just boarded a train to go to his home town Dharmanagar.

Indirectly referring to the criticism of a political party about the Speaker's treatment in a private hospital here instead of the Government Medical and GBP Hospital, a tertiary care institution for Heart, Brain and other disorders, his son said it was the family's decision to treat him there.

“The patient is our father, and we would decide where he would be treated. Nobody has the right to dictate that to us. It is not good to play politics over an ailing person,” Arijit Sen said.

