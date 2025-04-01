AIADMK to raise Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project in TN Assembly

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The AIADMK is set to move a Call Attention Motion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, seeking an update on the much-anticipated Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project.

Former Minister and Viralimalai MLA C. Vijaya Baskar will move the motion, directing questions to Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan about the current status of the multiphase project.

The ambitious initiative proposes the construction of a 262.19-kilometre canal originating from the Mayanur (Kattalai) barrage on the Cauvery River. The canal is intended to link the Cauvery with the Agniyar, South Vellar, Manimuthar, Vaigai, and Gundar rivers, helping redirect surplus floodwaters from the Cauvery to the water-deficient southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the policy note presented by Minister Duraimurugan, the Tamil Nadu government has given in-principle approval for the canal’s formation.

The first phase alone is estimated to cost Rs 6,941 crore. Once implemented, the project aims to provide assured irrigation to 45,810 hectares and extend irrigation benefits to an additional 6,521 hectares -- out of a total of 52,332 hectares between the Cauvery and Gundar basins.

Land acquisition is underway in the districts of Karur, Pudukottai, and Tiruchirapalli.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the second and third phases are currently being prepared. The first phase, already underway, includes construction at two small stretches, with completion targeted soon, as per sources in the Water Resources Department.

The Mayanur Barrage in the Karur district will serve as the starting point of the canal, which is designed to carry around 6,000 cusecs of water.

In its first phase, the canal will irrigate 42,170 acres and recharge 342 irrigation tanks across the Karur, Tiruchi, and Pudukottai districts. Phase two will extend the canal 110 km from the South Vellar to the Vaigai River, while the final 34.04-km stretch will link the Vaigai to the Gundar River.

The project, long in the planning stage, has seen periodic discussions, approvals, and even legal battles.

Notably, the Supreme Court recently declined to admit a plea filed by Karnataka opposing the project, clearing a significant hurdle in its execution.

With AIADMK raising the issue in the Assembly, the project is expected to regain political attention as it advances toward fulfilling irrigation needs in Tamil Nadu’s southern regions.

