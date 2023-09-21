Ahmedabad Marathon 2023 on November 26

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (IANS) The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, one of the most-awaited events on the Indian athletics calendar, is back with its seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better.

This year’s marathon, scheduled on November 26, will start and finish at the picturesque Riverfront Sports Park, Paldi, on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Registration for the marathon will open on September 21.

The participating categories of Adani #Run4OurSoldiers are the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run and the 5 km run.

At the marathon, the Indian Army will display some of its most impactful weapon platforms to inspire the youth to join the armed forces. The marathon, which has seen registrations increase every year, promotes not only a healthy lifestyle but also paves the way for elevating the lives of many around the country.

“We are very proud to bring to you the seventh edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Over the years, it has acquired a unique position for itself. It is truly an example of grit, teamwork, and determination. The fact that it is well-loved shows how invested the people of Ahmedabad are in helping and standing with the armed forces. This enthusiasm and love, coupled with increasing participation from other states, keeps us going and helps us make this marathon bigger and better every year,” said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

"My best wishes to all the runners, as we come together in honour of our brave soldiers. Every step you take embodies their spirit and sacrifice," said Major General SS Virk GOC 11 RAPID, Indian Army.

“I am absolutely thrilled to take on the role of Race Director for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023. The redesigned route, inspired by the world's most renowned marathons in cities like London and New York, now winds through the heart of our vibrant city. I eagerly anticipate the enthusiastic participation of Ahmedabad's running community in this exciting event,” said Dave Cundy, Race Director, Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023.

