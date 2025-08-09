Ahead of crucial elections, AMMA imposes gag order

Kochi, Aug 9 (IANS) With just days to go for the election of new office bearers, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has directed its members to refrain from speaking to the media about internal matters until polling day on August 15.

The gag order follows an escalating war of words between actors Ponnamma Babu and Mala Parvathy over the association's finances.

Election officials have warned that strict action will be taken against members violating the directive. Sources say the move was prompted by senior actors, with both Mohanlal and Mammootty reportedly expressing disappointment over the public spat.

Ponnamma had claimed that when former general secretary Idavela Babu stepped down, AMMA’s account held only Rs 2 crore, which the current committee under Babu Raj grew to over Rs 7.5 crore. Parvathy countered that the figure was over Rs 5 crore at the time, even after settling dues for parking space near AMMA’s headquarters, with additional funds arriving later.

The dispute has been further inflamed by controversies surrounding Shwetha Menon, who is contesting for president. The Kerala High Court has stayed an obscenity case against her, which critics allege is part of an election-time smear campaign.

Cuckoo Parameswaran, another candidate, has lodged a complaint with the State Police chief alleging her name is being dragged into the “memory card” controversy and that she is facing severe cyberattacks. She accused Babu Raj and his associates of orchestrating the campaign.

Parvathy also alleged that Babu Raj’s camp is working with YouTubers who produce content in his favour, while ignoring key issues such as pursuing the memory card case with the police or questioning the charges against Shwetha Menon.

“If I stay silent, their version will prevail. This matter must go to law enforcement for a clear resolution. Shwetha and Cuckoo are not guilty -- they are victims of an election-time mudslinging campaign,” she said.

The August 15 polls will see Shwetha Menon face Devan for president. Other key posts are being contested by multiple candidates, except joint secretary, where Anziba Hasan has been elected unopposed.

