US Military Planning to Blow Up Tesla Cybertruck? Here’s the Real Reason

The US Air Force has reportedly begun procuring two Tesla Cybertrucks to be used as live-fire targets in missile testing at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

According to reports, the Air Force believes that America’s adversaries could potentially deploy Cybertrucks for military purposes in the future, and it wants to determine whether they can be effectively destroyed in combat scenarios.

The Air Force has outlined plans to purchase two Cybertrucks for use in “target vehicle training test events.” The decision aims to assess how the vehicles perform under real-world combat simulation conditions.

It may be recalled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk once promoted the Cybertruck as being “apocalypse-proof.” During the vehicle’s 2019 launch, Musk claimed its windows were unbreakable, and Tesla even released a video showing the truck withstanding gunfire.

Musk, who has been in the news recently for his public spat with US President Donald Trump over the administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” had previously speculated that the Cybertruck could be used for military applications.

Official documents highlight the Cybertruck’s unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, angular futuristic design, and 48-volt electrical architecture — all of which contribute to its reputed durability.

Earlier this year, the US Department of State included a $400 million order for armored Tesla in its 2025 procurement forecast, widely interpreted as referring to Cybertrucks. Some reports also suggest that the vehicles were being considered as armored personnel carriers for US diplomats.