Ahan Shetty to star in Indian horror feature penned by ‘Ghoul’ creator

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty will be seen in an Indian horror feature film based on real tragedy penned by Patrick Graham, who is making his return to Hindi-language horror.

Graham, who created the Netflix horror series “Ghoul” and “Betaal,” will pen the script for the untitled film being backed by Khyati Madaan’s Not Out Entertainment alongside Prashant Gunjalkar.

Ahan Shetty has been roped into star in the film, which marks a genre shift for the actor following his debut in 2021 romantic action thriller “Tadap” and his upcoming role in the war epic “Border 2,” which also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, reports variety.com.

The project is being positioned as a theatrical horror experience mixing scares with romance, built around the real-life historical event. The casting of the female lead is currently underway, with the title and director still to be announced.

Graham’s previous work includes “Ghoul” in 2018 and “Betaal” in 2020, both produced under Blumhouse Television’s Indian operations. The global horror specialist is behind franchises such as “Get Out” and “The Purge.”

Producer Madaan launched Not Out Entertainment this year after a decade-long career at Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India and Maddock Films. The company has positioned itself to revive theatrical Hindi-language cinema through genre-defining storytelling.

The banner’s current slate includes the romantic horror-comedy “Abhootpurva” and a slice-of-life drama from Indian National Film Award-winning filmmaker Habib Faisal, known for “Do Dooni Chaar” and “Ishaqzaade.”

Talking about Ahan’s upcoming film “Border 2”, the patriotic drama has been locked for a January 22, 2026 release.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. “Border 2” will release on January 22, 2026.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

