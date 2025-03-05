AGS will always be your home, says producer Archana Kalpathi to Dragon hero Pradeep Ranganathan

Chennai, Mar 5 (IANS) Responding to an emotional post of gratitude from actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who now has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in ‘Love Today’ and ‘Dragon’, the creative producer of AGS Productions Archana Kalpathi has replied to Pradeep saying that AGS will always be his home and that the production house couldn’t be more proud of him.

Pradeep Ranganathan, whose career graph in Tamil cinema is rising fast, took to X to pen a special note of gratitude to his producer Archana Kalpathi, whose trust in him had enabled him to rise to such heights.

However, the director-turned-actor could not find adequate words to express his sense of gratitude. He ended up writing, “This post is exclusively for my creative producer @archanakalpathi The Boss. The feelings that I hav for AGS, Aghoram sir and you can’t be described in words. Few things are beautiful untold but just felt. I feel it, and I’m sure you also feel it. One day, I'll find the right words to convey how I feel. Till then let it be this way. @aishkalpathi Kutty Boss , you are always behind the scenes, so I don’t have a picture.”

Responding to this post, Archana Kalpathi replied,”AGS will always be your home @pradeeponelife and we can't be more proud of you. Stay Blessed!”

‘Dragon’ was a sure shot success even before it released as the film had already recovered the amount that was invested in it just from non-theatrical business.

In fact, director Ashwath Marimuthu, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had earlier said, “We made this film on a budget of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have got back that amount from the satellite, OTT rights and other rights that have already been sold. We have got all bases covered.”

The film, which has already made over a whopping Rs 100 crores, , is still continuing its strong run in theatres.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

