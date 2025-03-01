Agri sector growth and prosperity of villages: PM Modi lists key goals in post-Budget webinar

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday outlined the government's commitment and resolve to achieve the goal of developed India and said that building a country with empowered and prosperous farmers remains the key focus of his governance.

Addressing the post-Budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural prosperity' via video conferencing, PM Modi spoke highly of the role of food producers and said that Agriculture will always serve as the first engine of the country's development.

"We are moving ahead with two major goals - first, development of the agriculture sector and second, prosperity of our villages," said PM Modi.

He further said that India's resolve to move towards the goal of a developed India is very clear.

"Together we are working towards building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered," he said.

"Our effort is that no farmer is left behind. Every farmer has to move forward. We are moving towards development of the agricultural sector and prosperity of villages," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said: "This year's Budget, being the first full Budget of the third term of the NDA government, reflects continuity in our policies."

He also commended the inputs and suggestions in preparation of the Budget.

Prime Minister Modi further talked about the launch of 'PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' in the Union Budget and said that under this, the focus will be on developing 100 districts with the lowest agricultural productivity in the country.

"Our government is committed to making the rural economy prosper. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, crores of poor people are being given houses, and the ownership scheme has given 'Record of Rights' to property owners," PM Modi mentioned.

Further elaborating on programmes to increase the production of fruits and vegetables, he said that a lot of investment has been made in these sectors to fulfil the increasing demand for horticulture, dairy and fishery products.

