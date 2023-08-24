Agitation against toll plaza picks up in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 24 (IANS) The Jammu Yuva Rajput Sabha agitation for removal of the toll plaza at Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway picked up momentum on Thursday as the Jammu Bar Association and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry expressed concern over the development.

Rajput Sabha has been staging sit-ins and protests seeking the removal of the toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district, 13 Kilometres from Jammu city.

Authorities had arrested around 30 protesting members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha alleging that they had damaged the toll plaza thereby attacked a public property.

The unrelenting protesters have been continuing the protests for the removal of the toll plaza arguing that the same is barely 33 Kilomtres ahead of Nagrota Toll plaza and 40 kms before another toll plaza at Lakhanpur in Kathua district.

Jammu Bar Association and Chamber of Commerce & Industry have demanded that the situation should be defused without further hardening of stands.

Sporadic protests are taking place at different places in Jammu seeking the removal of the toll plaza at Sarore.

To gain political mileage, some political parties are now also demanding removal of the toll plaza although the same was operational for the last over 10 years.

Unless defused promptly, the toll plaza agitation could become a thorn in the flesh of the BJP whose main political constituency in J&K in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts.

