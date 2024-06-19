After outcry, Goa CM says report on Smart City project will be ready soon

Panaji, June 19 (IANS) After public outcry, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that a report on the Smart City project is being prepared which will have the details of the works completed and the actions taken against the project consultant and other persons.

“A report on the Smart City project is being prepared. Whatever work has been done so far and the actions taken against a consultant and others will be reflected in this report. We will not spend additional money on works that have collapsed, and ask the contractors to complete them soon. The report will be ready very soon,” CM Sawant told mediapersons here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the project consultant has been removed and action will be taken against the erring contractors.

“We are conducting a detailed audit of the works. The project consultant has been removed. We will also take action against the erring contractors,” Sawant said.

Earlier, Panaji BJP MLA and Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate termed the ongoing works for the Smart City project sub-standard.

Claiming that the standard of work has been compromised for corruption worth Rs 1,140 crore, the Congress had demanded the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) prepare a special audit of all the 47 projects reportedly undertaken by the Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd (IPSCDL) under the Smart City and Amrut Mission.

It had demanded action against the contractors alleging that sub-standard work added to the problems of the city.

Alleging corruption in the Smart City project, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a comprehensive audit of the project, encompassing financial, quality, and safety aspects.

In his letter to PM Modi, Sardesai claimed there are grave allegations of massive corruption and financial misappropriation associated with the project.

The residents of Panaji have also vented anger against the government for failing to complete work on time, causeing inconvenience to the people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.