After Oscar slap incident, Will Smith makes awards show return at the Grammys

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith made his first return to a televised awards show at the 2023 Grammys, where he opened a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. This marked his return after the 2022 slap incident during the 94th Academy Awards.

Smith opened the segment by introducing Herbie Hancock on piano and later introduced “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, who belted a performance of “Fly Me to the Moon,” reports variety.com.

“This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times: Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q,” Smith began in his speech, honoring the 28-time Grammy winner.

“In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones. Quincy made so many music greats, across multiple genres, sound even greater, bringing the best out in legends.”

The Jones tribute also saw Lainey Wilson take the stage for a performance of “Let the Good Times Roll” and Stevie Wonder seat himself next to Hancock for “Bluesette” and “We Are the World.” Janelle Monae capped off the sequence by covering Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” in a glittery tuxedo.

Jones, who died in November, was an executive producer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the long-running sitcom that put Smith on the map. “

The tribute marks the first time that Smith has appeared and presented at a major televised awards show since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in 2022.

The incident was quickly followed by Smith winning the best actor Oscar and taking the stage again for a tearful speech. Days later, the Academy announced that Smith would be banned from Academy ceremonies for 10 years.

When it comes to the Grammys, Smith is no stranger to presenting or being nominated: the actor and rapper has a total of eight Grammy nominations under his belt and four wins.

Though not nominated this year, Smith has previously nabbed Grammy wins in the short form music video (“Will 2K”), best rap solo performance (“Getting’ Jiggy Wit It,” “Men in Black”), and best rap performance by a duo or group (“Summertime” as the Fresh Prince with DJ Jazzy Jeff).

