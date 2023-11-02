After NTR Jr, Ram Charan joins Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan has joined his ‘RRR’ co-star NTR Jr. into the Oscars, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently announced his induction into its prestigious Actors Branch.

Ram Charan, whose role as the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaraman Raju in director S.S. Rajamouli’s universally acclaimed historical-fiction-epic film ‘RRR’ gained him global spotlight, he has joined a roster of established stars.

The Academy, the institution that overlooks the Oscars announcing his induction took to their Instagram and posted their roster of the recent inductees.

They wrote: “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds.

“Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions.”

Announcing the roster, they added: “We're thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando, Robert Davi and more.”

The announcement not only celebrates Ram Charan's induction but also highlights the significance of his involvement in shaping the future of the motion picture industry.

With a cinematic career spanning over 16 years, Ram Charan’s induction into AMPAS alongside his co-star and coupled with the film’s Oscar win will reshape the landscape of Indian cinema completely.

Currently, the actor is filming his upcoming Telugu political-action-thriller film ‘Game Changer’ directed by S. Shankar, where he will be joined by Kiara Advani. The film will release in 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.