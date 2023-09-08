After Ford, GM and others, Honda to adopt Tesla's EV charging port

Tokyo, Sep 8 (IANS) Automobile company Honda Motor has signed an agreement with Elon Musk-run Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS) for the charging port of its electric vehicle (EV) models that will go on sale in North America starting from 2025.

Honda is planning to launch a new EV model in North America equipped with a NACS port in 2025. From that point forward, the automaker will continue adopting NACS standards for its models.

"EV models the company will launch in North America before 2025, which will be equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, are also being developed to be compatible with the NACS through the use of a charging adaptor," Honda said.

In North America, Honda recently announced that it has agreed to establish a joint venture among seven automakers to build a high-powered charging network for EVs with the aim of building a reliable charging infrastructure.

Ford and General Motors announced similar deals with Tesla in June, and electric truck maker Rivian followed suit later that month.

European carmaker Volvo also signed an agreement with Tesla in June to provide current and future electric Volvo car drivers access to 12,000 Tesla’s vast Supercharger network across the US, Canada and Mexico.

In February, the US administration revealed new initiatives to install 5,00,000 electric vehicle chargers on US roads by 2030 under its $7.5 billion plan, and as part of it, Tesla has committed to opening up 7,500 of its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles by the end of 2024.

