After failed heist, robbers set Bihar bank on fire

Patna July 17 (IANS) Failing to get much money from a bank branch in Bihar’s Supaul district, the robbers set it afire, damaging a part of it, police said on Monday.

Supaul police station SHO Prabhat Bharti said that the incident occurred in a Central Bank of India branch on late Sunday night but the manager of the bank has not given a formal complaint so far.

“We are expecting that the manager of the bank will file a complaint with us,” he said.

As per the police official, the lock of the main gate of the branch was found broken and a cabin inside the bank branch was found burnt.

Bank manager Sujet Singh told local media persons in Supaul that the robbers had entered inside the branch and taken away some cash but failed to find the money chest of the bank. "They probably in anger set the branch on fire.”

The fire was spotted by local residents in the morning hours and they informed the local police and Fire Department. The bank officials are currently calculating the damage due to fire and stolen money. They are also scanning the CCTV cameras inside the branch.

