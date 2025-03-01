AFC U20 Asian Cup: Australia lift maiden title with thrilling win over Saudi Arabia on penalties

Shenzhen, March 1 (IANS) Australia triumphed in a dramatic AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 final, defeating Saudi Arabia 5-4 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw following 120 minutes of play at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium in Shenzhen. The match began with Saudi Arabia nearly taking the lead in the third minute when Hussain Al Raqwani’s quick thinking set up Talal Haji for a clear shot on goal. However, Australian goalkeeper Steven Hall was quick to parry the attempt, keeping the score level.

Australia had their first chance in the ninth minute when Alex Badolato lobbed the ball into the box for Louis Agosti, but Saleh Barnawi's timely intervention thwarted the opportunity. Saudi Arabia then wasted a golden chance in the 13th minute, when Haji sent a shot over the bar after being set up by Amar Al Yuhaybi.

The Australians grew into the game and broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. Badolato’s cross was deflected to Agosti, whose powerful shot from outside the box beat Saudi Arabia keeper Hamed Yousef and found the bottom-left corner. Despite Australia's pressure, Saudi Arabia fought back, with Farhah Al Shamrani clearing a corner off the line to deny Paul Okon.

With the first half nearing its end, Saudi Arabia equalized in dramatic fashion. Haji redeemed himself for his earlier miss, meeting Nawaf Al Ghulaimish’s cross with a header that initially appeared to have been saved by Hall. However, after a VAR review, the goal was confirmed, and the score was 1-1 at halftime.

The second half saw both teams battle fiercely, with several near-misses. Saudi Arabia’s Haji and Haqawi both had chances but were denied by Hall and poor finishing, while Australia struggled to find a winner.

Extra time produced little in terms of chances, and the match went to penalties. Hall became the hero when he saved Bassam Hazazi's spot-kick, sending Australia to a historic victory and their first-ever U20 Asian Cup title.

