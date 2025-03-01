Rajasthan Roadways’ Delhi Depot earns over one crore revenue in Feb

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Roadways' Delhi Depot has been consistently moving towards profitability for the past five months, marking a significant turnaround in its financial performance. The depot registered an increase of 1.12 crore in February this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Chief Manager of Delhi Depot, Pulkit Kumar, announced that the total booking income for February 2025 reached Rs 3.37 crore, reflecting an increase of Rs 1.12 crore compared to Rs 2.25 crore in February 2024.

Pulkit Kumar credited this success to the guidance of Rajasthan Roadways chairperson Shubhra Singh and managing director Purushottam Sharma, along with the dedication of booking clerks.

He highlighted the recent introduction of UPI-based online payment services in ETIM (Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines) at the Delhi Depot has been implemented under the direction of the Jaipur headquarters.

This has significantly contributed to revenue growth, with UPI transactions alone generating Rs 34 lakh in February 2025.

Remarkably, this accounts for 20 per cent of Rajasthan Roadways' total ETIM UPI transactions across all depots.

Delhi Depot’s monthly booking revenue has steadily increased over the last five months.

In October 2024, it was Rs 2.67 crore, in November 2024: Rs 3.45 crore, in December 2024: Rs 3.04 crore, in January 2025: Rs 2.94 crore and in February 2025 it rose to Rs 3.37 crore.

Pulkit Kumar congratulated the booking clerks of Delhi Depot, acknowledging their hard work and dedication in achieving this financial milestone.

This continued success highlights Rajasthan Roadways' commitment to efficiency, innovation, and passenger convenience, setting a positive example for further operational improvements, said officials.

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has depots in Delhi, including ISBT Kashmiri Gate and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan.

Officials said that since October last year, Roadways Chairman Shubhra Singh took new measures and the Roadways management started operating 8 new deluxe AC buses on the New Delhi-Jaipur route, which significantly increased the booking income of the Delhi depot.

They said that due to the operation of these new buses, despite a lot of competition with private AC bus operators on the New Delhi-Jaipur route, Rajasthan Roadways has been successful in earning good passenger load by maintaining the presence of its deluxe vehicles on this route.

