Maintain deep connection with J&K people: JP Nadda (Lead)

Jammu, March 1 (IANS) BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Saturday asked party MLAs in J&K to maintain grassroots connection with the people and focus on the development of their constituencies.

Nadda addressed the concluding session of the two-day BJP training workshop for its first time legislators called the ‘Vidhayak Prashikshan Shivir’ in the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp of Katra in J&K.

A training workshop was also held by the party for the effective participation of its legislature in the budget session of the Assembly beginning on March 3.

The BJP president asked the legislators to maintain a deep connection with the citizens and to ensure the development of their respective assembly constituencies.

Nadda laid emphasis on ‘Karyakarta Nirman’ and asked the MLAs to rise above the desire for political posts.

“Posts are transient, but the trust of the people is everlasting. You should proactively engage with communities through ‘Krishi Vigyan Kendras’, Asha workers meetings and through parent-teacher meetings at government schools. You should be good listeners to resolve the problems of the people. You must regularly visit scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities to ensure inclusive development,” Nadda advised the MLAs.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also addressed the legislators and said, “BJP will play a great role as the main opposition in the J&K legislative Assembly as we have come with a huge mandate by winning 29 seats and our vote share is better than even the ruling NC.”

Jitendra Singh said later, “Our national ideology and the issues concerning the people will be raised by the MLAs during the budget session. “Our legislators are capable of presenting their arguments with full preparation.”

He also told reporters that the BJP will highlight within the assembly and outside the disadvantages of not having what he called the ‘double engine government in J&K’.

J.P. Nadda earlier paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of J&K. He was accompanied by his wife, Mallika Nadda, Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary incharge J&K affairs, Tarun Chugh and BJP state president Sat Sharma.

Interacting with the officials of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board, Nadda appreciated the good work the board is doing at the shrine for the welfare of the pilgrims and the development of the shrine.

