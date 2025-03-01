PM Mitra Park in Dhar will enhance textile hub: MP CM

Bhopal, March 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that 'PM Mitra Park' being built in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh will be one of the largest textile units in the country, which is expected to create more than one lakh direct and more than two lakh indirect employment opportunities.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), which has been appointed as the master developer for the project, has also been authorised to prepare detailed plan and design for the park, which is set to span approximately 1,563 acres in Bhainsola village, Dhar district.

The proposed project is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "5F" vision, which includes farm, fiber, factory, fashion, and foreign, to establish India as a global textile hub and a self-reliant nation.

Chief Minister stated that it will enhance the textile industry in Madhya Pradesh.

He stated that currently, Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 60 large textile mills, along with over 1,200 units operating in Indore’s readymade garment and apparel cluster.

"The state accounts for 43 per cent of India’s organic cotton production and contributes 24 per cent to the global cotton supply. The state produces approximately 31,700 metric tons of cotton annually, earning it the title of the Cotton Capital of India," he said.

Chief Minister said with the implementation of the new textile policy, Madhya Pradesh has attracted an impressive Rs 3,513 crore investment under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the highest in the country.

Additionally, major investments are flowing into Biaora and Neemuch, where mega textile parks are being developed to boost industrial growth.

Madhya Pradesh is advancing towards modern industrialisation while preserving its rich textile heritage.

With investor-friendly policies, world-class textile parks, and special economic incentives, the state is making a mark not only in India’s textile sector but also in the global market.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.