Gurugram civic polls: Over 11.7 lakh voters to exercise franchise tomorrow

Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) Over 11.7 lakh voters will exercise their franchise at 1,109 booths in five municipal areas including Gurugram, Manesar, Pataudi, Sohna and Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district on Sunday.

Under the municipal election process, the counting will be done on March 12 at the place determined by the Returning Officer of the concerned municipal area.

Voting will be held on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said. District Election Officer Ajay Kumar said that the votes would be cast for the post of Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and councillor in 36 wards of the MCG area.

He said that the number of voters in all the wards of MCG is 9,02, 776. Of which 4,75,598 are men, and 4,27,143 are women, and 35 are third-gender voters.

Similarly, over 51,000 men and 46,000 women, including 3 transgenders, will exercise their franchise for the election of Mayor and Councillor in 20 wards in Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC).

The District Election Officer said that votes will be cast for the post of councillor and chairman in 22 wards in Municipal Council Pataudi Jatauli Mandi. Over 22,000 men and 20,721 women will cast their votes.

In the by-election for the post of chairman of Sohna Municipal Council, 26,596 men and 23,551 women and 6 transgenders will cast their votes in 21 wards.

At the same time, in Municipal Committee Farrukhnagar, 7,683 men 6,961 women and 1 transgender will vote for the post of councillor and chairman in 16 wards.

DC Ajay Kumar has appealed to all the voters to exercise their franchise properly. He said that the process of election is very important because through voting we elect good representatives.

"This is an important election to choose the local government in a democracy and to make it successful, all the voters should exercise their right to vote so that democracy can be strengthened. The district administration is fully alert to ensure free and fair voting," he said.

