Nitish Kumar celebrates 74th birthday with his family

Patna, March 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated his 74th birthday in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur on Saturday. The day saw a flood of wishes from political leaders, family, and the public.

PM Narendra Modi, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, and even opposition leaders extended their greetings.

He cut the cake in the presence of his all family members.

His son, Nishant Kumar, played a prominent role in the celebrations, reflecting a deep familial bond and growing public interest in his potential political involvement.

CM Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, visited the Mahavir Temple in Patna, seeking blessings for his father.

Expressing gratitude, Nishant called Nitish Kumar the "Vikas Purush" (Man of Development) and said: “May God's blessings remain on both of us. My father has done a lot for Bihar, and I hope he continues as CM in the future."

Nishant, who previously stayed away from media, is now actively engaging with the public. He appealed to Bihar's youth and party workers to rally behind his father for a stronger electoral victory.

When asked about his own political debut, Nishant gave a cryptic response: “Let's go to the public’s court; they will decide."

Earlier in the day, Rural Work Department Minister Ashok Choudhary offered 74 kilograms of laddus and released 74 pigeons as symbols of peace and prosperity on Nitish Kumar’s birthday.

Additionally, Nitish Kumar marked the occasion by distributing appointment letters to 59,028 contractual teachers who had cleared the Sakshamta Pariksha-2 examination, underscoring his administration's commitment to education and employment in the state.

Nishant Kumar's increasing visibility has sparked discussions about his potential entry into politics.

Recently, he publicly advocated for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to declare his father as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, emphasising Nitish Kumar's developmental work in the state.

Nishant's recent statements have elicited varied reactions from Bihar's political landscape. Some leaders perceive his advocacy for his father's leadership as a strategic move that could influence the NDA's plans in the state.

As Bihar approaches its Assembly elections later this year, the evolving dynamics within the state's political parties, including the possible emergence of Nishant Kumar as a political figure, will be closely monitored by both supporters and analysts.

