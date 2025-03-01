Ayurveda begins where medicine ends: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) To promote Ayurveda and traditional medical practices in Rajasthan, the four-day State Level Arogya Mela-2025 was inaugurated on Saturday at Shilpgram, Jawahar Kala Kendra by Deputy Chief Minister and AYUSH Minister Prem Chand Bairwa by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

He emphasised that Ayurveda is the foundation of Indian lifestyle, citing Maharishi Charak’s contributions in proving that this system not only treats diseases but also promotes overall health and well-being.

Bairwa highlighted that the state government is committed to modernising Ayurveda by integrating it with scientific advancements and innovation. The expansion of Ayurveda centers is being prioritised to ensure accessible and effective healthcare for all.

He also noted that Rajasthan’s abundance of medicinal plants is contributing to exports, positioning the state as a major hub for Ayurveda and naturopathy. Bairwa stated that Ayurveda begins where modern medicine ends, as it aims to eradicate diseases from the root. Rajasthan, he said, is not only a land of valor but also a birthplace of health and wellness.

The Arogya Mela serves as an excellent platform where visitors can receive free consultations and gain in-depth knowledge about Ayurveda and other traditional medical systems.

During the event, Bairwa visited various stalls, interacting with exhibitors and learning about Ayurvedic products, traditional treatments, and medicinal plants. The programme was presided over by MP Manju Sharma, who emphasised the importance of making Yoga and Ayurveda accessible to the masses in line with the vision of “Pehla Sukh Nirogi Kaya” (Good health is the first happiness).

She described the Arogya Mela as a significant initiative for increasing health awareness. A special book for farmers was released at the event, providing detailed insights into medicinal plants to promote Ayurvedic farming as a means of financial empowerment.

Experts in Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy, Unani, and Naturopathy are present at the fair, offering free consultations and treatments. Additionally, visitors can participate in yoga sessions, explore an exhibition of Ayurvedic products, and gain information about medicinal plants.

The event was attended by MLA Kalicharan Saraf, Jaipur Greater Mayor Saumya Gurjar, Principal Secretary (Ayurveda Department) Bhawani Singh Detha, and other senior officials from various departments.

