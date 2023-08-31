Aeroflex Industries IPO lists at a premium of 83%

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries made a strong listing debut today on BSE at a premium of 82.78 per cent at Rs.197.40.

Pantomath Capital is the sole Book Running Lead Manager in Aeroflex Industries IPO.

Together with Pre-IPO of Rs 76 crore, Aeroflex and its Promoter, Sat Industries Ltd, raised a total of Rs 427 crore. Aeroflex IPO was subscribed 97.11 times in which the QIB portion was subscribed 194.73 times. Nippon Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund and White Oak Mutual Fund led the anchor book of Aeroflex.

Aeroflex IPO had received more than 27 lakh applications, which is the highest number of applications received in any IPO so far this year.

