Adopted comprehensive strategies to eliminate drug menace, says Tripura CM

Agartala, June 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that the state government has taken a comprehensive approach to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

In his message on the occasion of 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking', the Chief Minister said that ever since the adoption of the 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' mission in 2018, a total of 3,307 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 had been registered.

During the past seven years, 5,800 offenders were arrested along with seizure of more than 3.06 lakhs kg dry ganja (marijuana), 13.40 lakhs of codeine based cough syrup bottles, 99.41 lakhs habit-forming tablets, more than 48 kg of heroin, CM Saha said.

He said that, in addition, more than 8.69 crores of ganja seedlings/plants were destroyed. Properties, including vehicles of drug traffickers worth Rs 7 crore, have also been attached to deprive the drug criminals of enjoying the proceeds of crime.

As a part of the 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' campaign, state Police in coordination with other central agencies actively enforce anti-narcotic laws, the Chief Minister said.

The Union Government has also launched a 15-day "Drug Free India" and "Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada" from June 12 to June 26.

CM Saha, who also holds the state Health and Family Welfare and Home portfolios, said that in the fight against illicit drug trade, Tripura Police have strengthened its intelligence network, law enforcement mechanism and involved citizens, students and civil society for a comprehensive approach to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

He said that the state government has undertaken alternative sources of livelihood programmes in the areas where cannabis (ganja) cultivation is rampant. Forest, agriculture, horticulture and animal resources development departments have been involved to wean away people involved in illegal ganja cultivation towards a normal livelihood, the Chief Minister said.

While addressing an event against drug abuse on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry has already sanctioned Rs 198 crore for setting up a special drug de-addiction centre at the state's Sepahijala district in Bishramganj.

The state government has already decided to set up drug de-addiction centres in all eight districts of the state, and Rs 20 crore would be spent on each centre.

Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag, while addressing the event, said that last year, various drugs, including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 800 crore, were seized and destroyed in Tripura.

He said that various drugs worth Rs 102 crore were seized during the first six months of the current year, against Rs 135 crore last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.