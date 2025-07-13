Aditya Birla Group announces Rs 2,200 crore investment to boost BITS Pilani, new AI campus

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) In a major boost to higher education and technology in India, Aditya Birla Group Chairman and BITS Pilani Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla on Sunday announced a Rs 2,200 crore investment for three key initiatives.

These include the launch of a cutting-edge AI campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, the expansion and modernisation of existing BITS campuses under Project Vistaar, and the introduction of a new edtech platform -- BITS Pilani Digital.

The announcement was made during the convocation ceremony of BITS Pilani, which also saw the presence of former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Speaking at the event, Birla said the new initiatives reflect the group’s strong commitment to transforming higher education in both physical and digital spaces.

He said these efforts are not just about scaling up, but about creating a powerful ecosystem that promotes learning, supports innovation, and contributes to inclusive national growth.

He added that these projects are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a trillion-dollar academic ecosystem and preparing India for a digital, global future.

Out of the total investment, around Rs 1,219 crore will go towards expanding and upgrading infrastructure at BITS Pilani’s campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

This expansion, under Project Vistaar, aims to enhance research capabilities, improve student experience, and encourage global collaborations.

Meanwhile, Rs 1,000 crore will be invested in building the new AI+ Campus at Amaravati, envisioned as a next-generation innovation hub focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The AI+ Campus in Amaravati will be spread across 35 acres and developed in two phases.

The first phase will accommodate 3,000 students with a focus on core academics and student life.

In the second phase, the campus will grow to support more than 7,000 students, adding advanced research centres, global collaboration zones, and dedicated entrepreneurship hubs.

Project Vistaar will also upgrade existing BITS campuses, with Rs 60 crore specifically allocated for modernising undergraduate laboratories.

