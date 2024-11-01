Aditi Rao, Siddharth share heartwarming moments with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared some cherished pictures from their wedding as they celebrated their first Diwali on November 1.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to drop photos from their nuptials alongside a gratitude note for all those who joined them for the intimate celebration. Aditi and Siddharth wrote in the caption, "It's been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond." They added, "Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle Sudha and Jayendra We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu – Siddhu." In the images, the couple is seen signing a registry. In others, Aditi and Siddharth are seen beaming with joy as they pose with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The two also strike romantic poses for the camera. A few days ago, the actor wished Aditi on her 38th birthday with a sweet note, calling her his "whole life". Sharing their mushy photos, Siddharth wrote, "My whole life! Happy Birthday. I love you." Siddharth and Adito tied the knot on September 16 last year at a temple in Telangana. They have been in a steady relationship for nearly three years. On her big day, the actress wore a traditional golden saree in South Indian style. She adorned her hair with flowers. Siddharth complimented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. The couple reportedly fell in love in 2021 on the sets of their film "Maha Samundram."

