Aditi Rao Hydari shares pictures from’ the most warm 3 days’ at IFFM 2025

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is chuffed on clinching the Diversity in Cinema honour at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the film festival. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the dignitaries at IIFM including Aamir Khan.

She wrote in the caption, “On the day of India’s independence, the diversity in cinema honour is all the more special. To celebrate and be a part of the Indian film industry. Part of diverse stories, languages, cultures, histories, to connect through love through our stories and to share our joy, pain and laughter through cinema”.

She further mentioned, “I want to live in your hearts forever and you will all live in mine forever! Thank you @iffmelbourne Thank you @mitulange This was the most warm 3 days. You all felt like home. Thank you Melbourne for the love”.

Prior to this, the actress flaunted her new haircut on social media. She was seen flaunting her soft waves and a breezy fringe in the stills uploaded by her on Instagram. Aditi looked absolutely radiant as she posed for the camera after a fun salon session.

Aditi was last seen on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, a period drama, set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement. The series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The series also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Meanwhile, Aditi will be sharing screen space with acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi in the forthcoming family comedy ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’. The shoot of the drama is presently underway in Lucknow. The actress also has ‘O Saathi Re’ in the pipeline.

