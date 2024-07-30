Aditi Bhatia reveals what is driving her ‘mad’ currently

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Aditi Bhatia, who is known for her role in the popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', has revealed the reason why she is “currently going mad”.

Aditi took to her Instagram stories and shared a video showing her current predicament.

In the clip, the actress, who began her career as a child actor, appears to be in the middle of shifting her home, with furniture and belongings being packed up by movers.

“Currently going mad,” Aditi captioned the video.

As a child star, the 24-year-old actress appeared in advertisements and films such as 'Vivah', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'The Train', 'Chance Pe Dance', and 'Sargoshiyan'. She later starred in shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Recently, Aditi shared a throwback video from her childhood featuring her role in the 90s sitcom 'Home Sweet Home'.

Posting the video on Instagram, Aditi wrote: “Bache mann ke sache (Children have a pure heart) @anupampkher @rajivkumarofficial. This was when I was 4 during Home Sweet Home, where I played Karishma.”

In the clip, the actress is seen having a fun conversation with veteran actors Anupam Kher and Rajiv Kumar.

The actress humorously mentions that her on-screen father does not talk to her, to which Anupam replies, “You’ve made a tragic life for Karishma.”

