Adele reveals plans to have children with fiance Rich Paul

London, Aug 29 (IANS) English pop star Adele has revealed that she has already planned to have children with her fiance Rich Paul, hoping to start a family together soon, admitting that she has already chosen a number of names for their unborn baby.

‘The Easy on Me singer’, who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Koncecki - said she and fiancé Rich Paul plan to have a baby together very "soon" mirror.co.uk reported.

During a recent concert amid her hit Las Vegas residency, Adele shared her hopes of expanding her family as she stopped the show to speak to a pregnant fan who was having difficulty choosing a name for her unborn child. Adele gushed over the pregnant woman as she told her that she often writes down baby names on her notes app on her phone amid hopes of having another child soon.

While speaking to the pregnant fan, Adele said, "I really want to be a mum again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down on my phone." To which the fan replied: "We have two names and we’ve been going back and forth. I can’t, for the life of me, decide. I like boy names for girls. The first name is Parker or Spencer."

After hearing the options, Adele replied: "I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name. I’ll say Spencer. I love Ray for a girl as well, spelled like the boy’s name."

This is not the first time that Adele has discussed her dream of being a mum again. Last year she appeared on The Graham Norton Show and said she'd love to have a second baby in 2023.

At the time, she told BBC viewers: "I want a baby next year. I have plans for next year. I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."

