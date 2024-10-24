Adani Group’s ACC Ltd clocks highest quarterly revenue at Rs 4,614 crore in Q2

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Cement and building materials leader ACC Ltd, part of the diversified Adani Group, on Thursday reported the highest quarterly revenue at Rs 4,614 crore, up 4 per cent (year-on-year).

The company clocked volume growth of 15 per cent (year-on-year), at 9.3 million tonnes – the highest volume in Q2 series in the last 5 years.

Operating EBITDA was at Rs 436 crore while net worth increased to Rs 16,725 crore, according to ACC Ltd, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements.

"Our performance in Q2 reinforces our standing as a frontrunner in the cement industry. Our financial results this quarter – fuelled by higher volumes, cost optimisation, increasing efficiencies, and agility – build the momentum for our growth strategy for FY25 and beyond," ACC Ltd Whole Time Director and CEO Ajay Kapur said.

"Our growth is being driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets, as well as our continuous efforts to optimise operations and lead on all ESG parameters," he added.

Overall, the cement industry expects an improvement in demand in H2 FY25, which is likely to be driven by the post-monsoon pickup in construction and housing activity. The government’s continued focus on infrastructure development - roads, highways, railways, and metros – will continue to remain the key demand driver.

"We expect cement demand to register growth of 4-5 per cent during FY 25," said the company.

"Our leadership status is highlighted in our drive for operational excellence supported by innovation, sustainability, and a customer-centric approach. We continue to deliver strong value for our stakeholders as we aim for sustained profitability through our competitive advantage."

In Q1 FY25, the cement and building materials leader reported sustainable performance with an operating EBITDA of Rs 679 crore. Ambuja and ACC are the only two cement companies in India undergoing net zero target validation from the Science Based Targets initiative.

