Adani Group-operated Ahmedabad airport ranked no. 1 in passenger satisfaction, experience

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), operated by the Adani Group, on Wednesday announced that it has been ranked number one in passenger satisfaction and passenger experience in the latest airport service quality (ASQ) survey conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI) for the second quarter of 2025.

The airport, which falls under the 5–15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category, achieved a perfect score of 5 out of 5 in both the first and second quarters of 2025.

The recognition is based on direct feedback from passengers, covering areas such as ease of travel, waiting times, staff courtesy, and overall comfort.

While passenger satisfaction ratings focus on factors like waiting time, ease of navigation, and helpfulness of staff, the passenger experience score reflects how seamless, comfortable, and enjoyable travellers found their entire journey through the airport.

SVPIA excelled in both aspects, consistently ranking in the top quartiles globally and within the Asia-Pacific region.

Passengers praised the airport for its easy-to-find check-in counters, short waiting times at security, courteous staff, clean seating areas, and overall ambience.

The survey, conducted between April and June 2025, also showed a high “emotional score” -- indicating that travellers left the airport with a positive feeling about their journey.

SVPIA’s strong performance reflects Adani Airports’ vision to make Indian airports globally competitive and passenger-centric.

The airport has invested heavily in infrastructure, digital services, and staff training to improve service quality.

With over 80 years of history and spread across 987 acres, SVPIA is Gujarat’s busiest airport, handling 13.3 million passengers in 2024–25 and managing nearly 280 flights daily.

It also handles more than 100,000 metric tons of cargo annually. In recent years, the airport has received several honours, including becoming the first in India to get the prestigious 5S Certification from JUSE and QCFI, achieving Level 4 accreditation from ACI, and earning the Zero Waste to Landfill recognition from the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development.

