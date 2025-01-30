Adani Enterprises Ltd logs 29 pc rise in consolidated EBITDA, consolidated PBT up 21 pc

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday reported a 29 per cent increase in consolidated EBITDA at Rs 12,377 crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal (FY25), driven by continued strong operational performance by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) ecosystem and airports.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased by 21 per cent to Rs 5,220 crore in the same period, according to the flagship company of the Adani Group.

While revenue increased by 6 per cent to Rs 72,763 crore in the nine months of FY25, incubating businesses EBITDA rose by 77 per cent to Rs 7,674 crore.

"This exceptional nine-month performance underscores Adani Enterprises Ltd’s position as a powerhouse for nurturing transformative infrastructure and energy transition sectors," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"Strong growth across our incubating businesses, from energy transition to logistics and adjacencies, highlights the immense potential of our core plus portfolio. These results are a testament to our focus on execution, operational excellence, innovation and sustainability as we continue to set new benchmarks across sectors," Gautam Adani added.

The nine-month results represent the strength and consistency of its incubating businesses, which have delivered robust operational and financial performance quarter after quarter.

Strong growth in the emerging core infra businesses led by Adani New Industries (Green Hydrogen Ecosystem) and Adani Airports reflect the scale of opportunities of their respective sectors.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2024, AEL has recorded its highest consolidated nine-month EBITDA of Rs 12,377 crore with a contribution of 62 per cent from incubating businesses.

"With each milestone, AEL reaffirms its commitment to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to India's progress and global competitiveness," said the Chairman of the Adani Group.

In the solar manufacturing vertical under the ANIL ecosystem, module sales recorded 3.3 GW during nine months on the back of export growth of 20 per cent and domestic sales increase of 176 per cent.

"EBITDA margins continue to rise on account of improved realisation and operational efficiency through integrated production of cell and module line," said the company.

Navi Mumbai Airport also successfully conducted the first commercial flight validation test and is now a step closer to becoming operational. Mumbai Airport became the first in India and the third in the world to receive prestigious Level 5 Accreditation from ACI for exemplary standards in customer experience.

