Adani Electricity secures 'Gold HR Excellence Award 2024' at Brandon Hall in US

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Monday said it has earned global recognition by winning the prestigious Gold Award at the Brandon Hall HR Excellence Awards 2024 held in Florida in the US.

The company said it was honoured in the ‘Best Leadership Development Programme’ category for its flagship Adani Marvels (A-Marvels) Leadership Programme, underscoring its dedication to cultivating leadership talent and employee development.

The Gold Award was presented to Dr Sanjeev Muramkar, Chief Human Resources Officer of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, at the Brandon Hall Excellence Conference in Florida.

"This prestigious award highlights our strong focus on empowering our employees. We believe that investing in our workforce is crucial to our success, and we are committed to equipping them with the tools and knowledge to meet future challenges and deliver on evolving customer demands," said Dr Muramkar.

The A-Marvels Programme is a carefully crafted, one-year leadership development journey aimed at preparing future leaders with the essential skills and insights required to ensure long-term organisational growth.

The programme integrates structured learning modules, personalised coaching, and hands-on experiences, creating a comprehensive approach to leadership excellence.

The awards were evaluated on several criteria, such as innovation, design, creativity, technology application, measurable outcomes, and employee engagement through feedback.

Adani Electricity’s programme stood out for its significant impact on productivity, employee engagement, and leadership preparedness within the organisation.

"This accolade further affirms Adani Electricity’s leadership in human capital development and sets a new standard for innovation in talent management and organisational growth," said the company.

Brandon Hall Group is a leading global research and analyst firm, providing services to over 10,000 clients across the world for nearly 30 years.

Earlier this month, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation celebrated the third edition of their annual ‘Utthan Utsav’ in Mumbai which aims to foster students’ learning abilities and enhance learning outcomes.

The programme has positively transformed the learning outcomes of over 25,000 students across 83 BMC schools located at Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Chembur and Kurla, according to the company.

